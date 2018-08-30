Headstone now in place for music legend

A headstone for Delight’s favorite son, Glen Campbell, was placed in a quiet family ceremony at the Campbell cemetery in Billstown on Aug. 1, approximately a year to the date of his passing in 2017. According to his official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/glencampbellofficial), Glen’s widow, daughter, brothers, sisters and other family members were in attendance and sang Amazing Grace, at the prompting of Glen’s sister, and local resident Jane Rather. “We thank the fans for your patience, understanding and prayers during this time … [as we] close out this final chapter in Glen’s extraordinary life a year after his passing,” said in a post. The headstone, which was prepared in Memphis, Tenn., was “nice looking, heavy and pleased the family,” according to Delight resident and the late singer’s nephew, Steve Campbell, who also attended the ceremony.

