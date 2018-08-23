Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

On old manuscript recently unearthed near the ruins of Nineveh contains apparently the last spoken words of Jesus Christ. It is supposed that they were recorded between his resurrection and his ascension. The old parchment is exciting biblical scholars throughout the world.

The Pump Springs camp meeting closed this morning with thirteen conversions. Rev. T. O. Owens of Hot Springs, who has been assisting in the meeting left on the morning train for home. The sudden death of Mr. Craig yesterday evening cast a gloom over the congregation, and the people were very much depressed last night, and the meeting was not up to expectations.

The Buck Range boys came Saturday to play a game of baseball with the Saratoga boys. The score was 19-31 in favor of Saratoga.

_____

100 years ago: 1918

The local board for Howard County has recently received mobilization order 1139, calling for twenty-nine white men to be entrained during the five day period beginning August 26. Only white men qualified for general military service are to be inducted under this call, and as there is not sufficient of the 1917 class in the county to fill the quota, the men of the 1918 class will be used to fill the quota.

Notice: There will be no picture show at the Princess Thursday night, on account of the show to be given by Miss Buxton’s class in expression.

(Adv.) For sale: practically new harness and rubber tired buggy, D. B. Sain

_____

65 years ago: 1953

Waiting time for visitors at Memorial Hospital in Nashville will be passed more pleasantly in the future. A wide selection of current magazines, weekly and monthly is being placed in the lobby on the lower floor by the Rotary Club, as part of the civic club’s community service program. Also, a reading rack is being prepared to hold the magazines.

Workers at four Dierks Lumber and Coal mills, one located at Dierks, the others are at Mountain Pine, Arkansas and Broken Bow and Wright City in Oklahoma, have taken a strike vote, 349 for, 218 against. Negotiations failed last week. A local official said the unions would work through this week, but probably would strike next Monday unless an agreement was reached.

(Adv.) At the Elberta, Thursday and Friday, Ginger Rogers and David Niven in “Bachelor Mother.”

______

43 years ago: 1975

A dying girl’s wish to “see the waves in Hawaii” was answered last February when Heidi Biggs, 14, and her mother, Mrs. Lucille Biggs, were flown for a two week visit in Honolulu. One week of the trip was paid for by donations and the other was a present from singer Elvis Presley.

The story of her last months has been written by Houston Loyd of Nashville, who will also produce and record the poem “From Hawaii to Heaven for Heidi” in Nashville, Tenn. Proceeds from the record will be divided between the Heidi Biggs Memorial Cancer Research Fund and Loyd, who will donate 25% of his money to Heidi’s mother.

Heidi died March 2 less than an hour after she was carried on a stretcher from the airplane returning her home to Belleville, Illinois from Hawaii.

