The Pike County Fair website is live and open for registration.

Youth livestock exhibitors can now enter their information electronically ahead of the fair on September 15-22. Each animal must be entered separately.

The deadline to enter livestock is Sept. 1. Classifications, rules and scheduling are provided on the website, as are paper registration forms that are available for download. For more information, visit www.pikecountyfairar.com/livestock

