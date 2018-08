News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH

2018 MURFREESBORO HOMECOMING COURT. Murfreesboro High School senior Lindsey Cullen has been chosen as the 2018 MHS Homecoming Queen. The court includes attendants (front) Racie Scott, Hudson Wood and Mason Stone; (from left) Queen Cullen, Senior Maids Sarah Mauldin and Keisha Gordwin; Junior Maids Jarah Cox and Cassidy Terrell; and Sophomore Maids Emma Corbitt and Abby Perrin. The Rattlers’ homecoming will be Sept. 21 against Lafayette County.

