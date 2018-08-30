2018 Dierks High School Homecoming Court

News-Leader photo/COURTESY OF CAROL NUTALL

2018 DIERKS OUTLAW HOMECOMING COURT. Homecoming Queen Delaney Eckert will reign over homecoming activities on Friday, Sept. 28 when the Outlaws take on the Foreman Gators. Court members include (from left) Sophomore Class Maid Karson Young, Sophomore Football Maid Macy Eckert, Junior Class Maid Alysa Fox, Junior Football Maid Halle Mounts, Senior Class Maid Maddie Mays, Senior Football Maid Gabby Strasner, Maid of Honor Gracie Thomas, Queen Eckert and Outlaw Football Captain Cameron Pugh.

Like this: Like Loading...