The Early Files: A Look into the Past

116 years ago: 1902

B.J. Coker and C.G. Strickland, two Sevier County fathers, arrived at the depot in this city Wednesday afternoon, about five minutes after the train left for Hope. The two men left their home in Sevier County at 8 o’clock Wednesday morning and walked to Nashville, a distance of forty miles in seven hours and five minutes. After missing the train, they considered walking on to Hope, but decided to wait until Thursday for the train.

The two men took their failure to catch the train very philosophically, and only remarked that if they had known that they would miss the train they “might not have walked so fast.”

_____

100 years ago: 1918

The first bushel given in the “Give–a-Bushel” campaign in this county was a bushel of peaches presented by Bert Johnson.

The peaches were sold at auction in front of the Nashville Hotel yesterday afternoon by J. R. Tinny, chairman for the fund in this county, and brought a total of $144. Miss Dorothy Strickland, the small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Strickland, being the purchaser.

This will give the campaign quite an impetus in this county, and it is hoped that Howard will lead all others in the state. “A Gift from the Hearts of the People to the Disabled Soldiers and Sailors of Democracy,” is the mission of the nation-wide movement, which originated last April in the mind of a patriotic woman from Rison, Arkansas.

_____

65 years ago: 1953

A comfortable family home that has housed the descendants of Adam Boyd for more than a century, was the scene of a family reunion last week at Center Point.

The old family home is as much a part of the reunion as the rejoicing of brothers and sisters from Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and parts of Arkansas, all descendants of Adam Boyd and his Confederate veteran son, Sam.

The families assemble each year on July 15 at the old house, which was built in 1849 on land that was homesteaded by Adam Boyd. The home was described as “a plain friendly house with more than a hundred years of comfortable living wrapped up in its walls.” Valuable antique furniture still sees use in the home.

_____

43 years ago: 1975

Mrs. Emma Reed reached a milestone Tuesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday. Friends and relatives were at the Nashville Nursing Home to help her mark the occasion at a party in her honor.

Mrs. Reed was born July 8, 1875 in Calhoun County, Mississippi. She lived in the Sardis Community before moving to Mineral Springs and then to the Nursing Home about 15 months ago.

Mrs. Reed said that being 100 years old was “all right.” She added that “I might live to be another hundred.”

She does not eat many sweets, but when she does her favorite is pound cake. A special one was made for her birthday. Ice cream was also served to her many friends and relatives.

Mrs. Reed is the mother of seven children including four sons and three daughters.

Three children are still living and include Mrs. Lillian Tollett and Conrad Reed of Mineral Springs and John Reed of Texarkana.

