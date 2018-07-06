Stand Up For America Saturday, July 7

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Nashville’s annual celebration of the nation’s independence will be delayed three days because the Fourth falls on Wednesday this year.

The 29th annual version of Stand Up for America will take place on Saturday, July 7, in the Nashville City Park. The event is a project of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

Admission is $5 for persons 13 and older; admission is free for children 12 and younger. No coolers are allowed, and people should bring lawn chairs.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and entertainment begins promptly with the band, ‘Download.’

Activities will continue from that point until sometime around 10 p.m. when the new, expanded aerial fireworks show concludes. Park employees will sell food and refreshments at a concession window.

There will be a patriotic show beginning at 6:30. The patriotic portion of the evening salutes the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces. Entertainment includes an all-female a cappella vocal group from Texarkana, and a number of children’s musical groups.

The oldies rock band Subdue will perform beginning at 7:30.

At approximately 9:30 the aerial fireworks will begin. Chamber executive director Mike Reese has said that a new vendor is presenting fireworks this year. Launching site for the show has been moved, and the show is expected to be longer.

Credit cards for admission will be accepted with the exception of American Express.

Sponsors for the 29th Annual Stand Up for America gala include:

Red level sponsors

Husqvarna, York Gary Autoplex, Dr. Glenn Lance, Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s, S&C Roadmart.

White level sponsors

Bear State Bank, AEP/SWEPCO, Red River Federal Credit Union, Jan-Eze Plating, Ivan Smith Furni-

ture, Diamond Bank, McDonald’s, SW Electric Co-op, Lisa Chandler Insurance, City of Nashville, Crete Cast Products, Futrell Marine, Latimer Funeral Home, First State Bank, Smith Ready Mix, Southern Belle Inn, Cash Saver Foods, Howard Memorial Hospital, Cowling Title Co., UA Cossatot, Home Improvement Center.

Blue level sponsors

Nashville Rotary Club, Woods & Woods Accountants, Sen. Larry Teague, State Farm Insurance, Nashyville Collision Center, Power Pharmacy.

Reese said that a special thanks was due to the Nashville City Park and its staff.

