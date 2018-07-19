Search for missing Mount Ida woman takes a tragic turn

The search for a missing Mount Ida woman took a tragic turn July 13 when her husband died of an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound in Lake Village, Arkansas.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff David White the search for Wanda Gill began May 23 of this year when he received a call from Gill’s employer. Her employer stated that Gill hadn’t shown up for work since April 27. The employer stated that Gill had not mentioned anything about not coming in to work and a phone call to her on April 27 went unanswered.

Sheriff White stated he spoke to Gill’s husband, Joe Gill, May 23. Sheriff White stated that Joe told him he and Wanda had gotten into an argument. Sheriff White saw no signs of Wanda there, or signs of a struggle.

Through the course of his investigation Sheriff White came in contact with a relative of Wanda’s which assisted him in filing a formal missing persons report.

Thursday, July 12, Sheriff White received a report that Wanda’s vehicle had been seen behind a house in Arkansas City. Sheriff White, local law enforcement and the Arkansas State Police Department located her car, along with Joe Gill’s vehicle at a hotel in Lake Village Friday, July 13.

Sheriff White stated that after several attempts to get someone’s attention in the hotel room Joe’s son Hunter Gill answered the door. While they were talking to Hunter Sheriff White stated they heard a “pop” that was quickly identified as a gun shot.

Joe Gill was found in the bathroom of the hotel suffering from an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by way of an ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

No information was gathered to assist in the location of Wanda Gill in the hotel room, or the vehicles.

Sheriff White is thankful for the ongoing assistance of the Desha County Sheriff’s Office, Chicot County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Village Police Department, Monticello Police Department, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, 18th West Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Arkansas State Police.

Sheriff White stated that his office was still treating Wanda Gill’s case as a missing persons case. He added they are following up on every lead they receive and that they appreciate any and all assistance they have received.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Wanda Gill, if anyone has had contact with Wanda Gill, or if anyone remembers seeing Wanda Gill’s 2011 White Toyota RAV 4 prior to July 13, 2018, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 870-867-3151.

