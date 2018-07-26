Scrapperettes attend Missouri camp; senior receives All-Camp recognition

ROLLA, Mo. – Members of the Nashville Scrapperette basketball team attended team camp July 12-14 in Rolla.

The Scrapperettes played teams from Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“We got off to a rough start, then picked it up somewhat,” Coach Ron Alexander said. “We were a better team when we left than when we arrived.”

Alexander said the camp was “good for us. We have some work to do. That’s why we go.”

Scrapperette senior Raley Potter was named to the All-Camp team.

Along with the basketball camp, the team went to Fugitive Beach, which Alexander described as an old rock quarry turned into a swimming area.

“They had a cookout there for the teams Friday afternoon,” Alexander said.

Nashville will host a team camp Thursday, July 26.

Six teams will participate in the camp, according to Alexander.

The Scrapperettes will attend camp Aug. 1-2 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Like this: Like Loading...