Pine Tree Festival to include ‘Super Soaker’ 5K

It’s the hottest time of the year, so that can mean only one thing in Dierks: Time for the annul Pine Tree Festival.

The festival will be held Aug. 3-4 at the Dierks City Park.

The festival will kick off with special events Friday with a “mini rodeo” which will rank the top three riders from each age group to come back to the short round during the main event Saturday night.

Books open July 30 from 5-9 p.m. For more information about the mini rodeo, call Gabby at (515) 729-6787.

On Saturday night, the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding Tour will rumble into the park arena with $10,000 added money and Bob Burg buckle for the winner.

Admission to Friday night’s event, ages 7 and up will be $5 and 6 and under free. Saturday night’s admission will be ages 7-12 $5 and 13 and up $10.

The festival will include kids’ carnival, bounce house, food vendors, archery shoot, cross cut competition, sawdust scramble and arts and crafts vendors.

There will also be a Super Soaker 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information on the event, contact Ashley Turner at 451-3642. Proceeds from the event will go to a local boy with leukemia.

The annual Pine Tree Festival Parade will roll at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday at 6:00 there will be ‘mutton busting” for kids under 60 pounds. The entry fee is $10 and there will be a limit of 20 entries. Stayed tuned to the festival Facebook page for an early call-in number for the event.

Saturday, the Dierks Chamber of Commerce will give away two $500 cash prizes to two ticket holders ages 13 and up. Kids ages 7-12 will have a chance to win a boys and girls bike.

Pine Tree Festival T-shirts are now available at the Dierks City Building and all the banks for $10.

