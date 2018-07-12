Outgoing Rotary Club president recognized

Nashville Rotary Club treasurer Donny Woods, left, and incoming president Larry Dunaway, was recently presented a plaque to outgoing club president Carol Murray in recognition of her nearly two years as club president. She went into office early due to the departure of her predecessor. Woods said that Murray set a high bar for club presidents who follow, and he recounted the many projects accomplished during her presidency. She thanked fellow Rotarians for giving her the opportunity to serve.

