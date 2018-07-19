OCC Christmas in July By Nashville News Leader - July 19, 2018 53 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet News-Leader photo/JOHN R. SCHIRMEROCC CHRISTMAS IN JULY. Operation Christmas Child volunteers at First Baptist Church of Nashville are conducting Christmas in July to place a summer emphasis on the program. Church members, visitors and others in the community who are interested in OCC are encouraged to pick up empty gift boxes at the church, fill them with items listed on a sheet in each box, and return the boxes to the church. The group includes (kneeling) Ashlyn Newton and Janalyn Revels; (seated on table) Nhi “Susu” Phan; (standing) Caleb Newton, Sue White, Randy White, Ruth Ann Jacobs, Sandy Sykes, Amanda Leavens, Dena Pinkerton, regional OCC coordinator Beverly Starr, Mitch Leavens, Marsha Rhodes, Allen Rhodes, FBC Pastor Kevin Sartin and Joe Starr. OCC is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse and sends millions of Christmas gift boxes to children around the world. Volunteers work throughout the year to collect gift items and pack the boxes. Collection Week is held in November, and boxes are shipped later in the year. Like this:Like Loading... Related