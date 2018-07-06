Obituary: Wallace Ray Archer, 79, of El Dorado

Wallace Ray Archer, 79, of El Dorado, Ark., died Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

He was born Feb. 4, 1939 in Dierks, Ark., to the the late Winzel Wallace Archer and Audie Jones Archer.

He attended East Main Baptist Church and Bible Baptist Church in El Dorado, was a 32nd degree mason,

He was preceded in death his son, Ricky Archer; a daughter, Rochelle Hammond; and a brother, Kenneth Archer.

Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn Ann Pratt Archer; a daughter, Vicki Reeder and husband Scott; three brothers, James Archer, Ronnie Archer and Richard Archer; a sister, Lee Hill; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Bailey Funeral Home.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Bible Baptist Church in El Dorado, with Rev. J.D. Weido and Rev. Bob Weido officiating. Burial followed in the Hillsboro Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, El Dorado, Ark.

