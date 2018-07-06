Obituary: Tina Elaine Brumbaugh, 56, of Nashville

Tina Elaine Brumbaugh, age 56, of Nashville, Ark., went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2018, at 5:40 p.m. after a very long struggle with illness. She was in and out of hospitals most of her life with a kidney disease, but through it all she kept her faith in the Lord.

Her biggest joy in life was her family. She loved to bowl but gave it up because her body wasn’t strong enough anymore.

She was Chuck Norris’s biggest fan, she watched his shows every day. She was the kindest, most loving person in the world. She never held a grudge against anyone. She always gave love to all. She was surrounded by her family and each one was able to say their goodbyes and kiss her.

She was smiling when she went to heaven.

She was born in Waco, Texas, Sept. 13, 1961. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Earl Brumbaugh; her youngest sister, Katherine Michelle Buck, and grandparents.

She leaves behind her mother, Gladys M. Popso; sister Debra Kuczek; brother Michael Earl; brother-in-law Thomas Kuczek; three nieces, Aubry Basiliere, Natasha Beedle and Lisa Anderson; nephew Tommy Kuczek, lots of great nieces and nephews.

Tina loved her family with all of her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her. She fought a good fight and got her wings.

The family will hold a private service.

Like this: Like Loading...