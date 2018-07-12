Obituary: Rexie Allen Baxter, 66, of Kirby

Rexie Allen Baxter, age 66, was born on Oct. 7, 1951 to Bennett and Bernice Baxter in Nashville, Ark., and passed away peacefully at his home in Kirby on July 1, 2018.

Rexie retired as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves after 26 years of service. He joined the United States National Guard in 1971. A 1969 graduate of Kirby High School, he was a member of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Rexie was an honest, hardworking, Christian man, the type of man that believed you worked for what you have. Always thoughtful of others and their needs, he would be the first person to offer his help to those in need. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Paul. Rexie worked hard all of his life, taking on many trades and various jobs. He worked with his father, Bennett, as a carpenter, and his brother, Larry, with masonry. He also worked for Southwest Furniture and the Pike County Road Department. Rexie’s most valued job was being a “Family Man!” He loved his family with his whole heart; to him, there was nothing more important than his family.

Rexie was preceded in death by his parents, Bennett Baxter and Bernice Anderson Baxter; two brothers, Larry Baxter and Baby Boy Baxter; and his granddaughter, Kinley Cozart.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Baxter of Kirby; his son, Paul Baxter and wife, Barbie, of Murfreesboro; his daughter, Rebekah Gilbert and husband, Jason, of Hot Springs; two stepsons, Joe Wade and wife, Doris, of Edmond, Okla., and Kevin Wade of Bossier City, La.; his stepdaughter, Kristen Cozart and husband, Michael, of Bryant; his stepmother, Dolly Baxter of Iuka, Miss.; his brother, Mark Baxter and wife, Joy, of Iuka, Miss.; his sister, Donna Boyles and husband, Donald, of Iuka, Miss.; his stepbrother, Steve Woodall and wife, Lee, of Kirby; his stepsister, Denise Rater and husband, Gary, of Ravenna, Texas; his sister-in-law, Kathryn Baxter of Kirby; 14 grandchildren, Lauren Gray and her husband, Jerrod, of Cabot, Lexie Baxter, Tyler Gilbert, Hannah Gilbert and Lainie Baxter, all of Murfreesboro, Ashley Wade, Allison Wade and Jacob Wade, all of Edmond, Okla., Caitlin Wade and Lauren Wade both of Bossier City, La., Avery Cozart and Ezekiel Cozart, all of Bryant; and all of his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Baxter family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered words of love and remembrance, brought food to the family, as well as, prayers for comfort. With overwhelming love, Rexie deserved to be at peace and he will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him dearly.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Jack Herring and Bro. Chad Brinkley officiating.

Visitation was Thursday, 1 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home.

Interment with full military honors followed in Kirby Cemetery.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...