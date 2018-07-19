Obituary: Rev. Calvin D. Mitchell, 90, of Little Rock

Rev. Calvin D. Mitchell, 90, of Little Rock died July 4, 2018. He was born Jan. 10, 1928 to the late Dewey and Eunice Mitchell. He was pastor of First United Church in Nashville and Bingen, 1981-83.

He served in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. He was a United Methodist minister, serving churches across Arkansas for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Boxley.

Survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Pat Mitchell; and his children, Michael Mitchell, Terri Rowlan, Mark Mitchell, Toni Bemis and Tami Cross; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held July 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Little Rock. 72204. Visitation followed the services.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home. Online guestbook at littlerockfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...