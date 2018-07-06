Obituary: Rena Yates Albright Verucchi, 75, of Hot Springs

Rena Albright Yates Verucchi, 75, of Hot Springs died June 27, 2018.

She was born June 23, 1943, the daughter of Carl and Eunice Yates of Center Point.

She was a NHS grad and was an accountant and office manager. She was a past president of the Hot Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce. She attended St. Mary of the Springs Catholic Church in Hot Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvo ‘Tony’ Verucchi, and a daughter, Shannon Lee Albright.

Survivors include: a son, Brian Albright; her brothers, Phil, Charles, Ronnie and Larry Yates; and grandchildren.

Funeral services were at Gross Funeral Home in Hot Springs Monday, July 2, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10.

