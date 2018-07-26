Obituary: Loy Wayne Kuykendall, 81, of Murfreesboro

Loy Wayne Kuykendall, age 81, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

He was born on June 30, 1937 in De Queen, the son of Claude Reese and Otto Elizabeth Kuykendall. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Kuykendall Martin; his parents; and his brother, Tommy Dale Kuykendall.

He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War and member of the Murfreesboro First United Methodist Church. He was a laboratory technologist employed by Dr. Hiram Ward’s clinic for twenty years and Wilhelmina Medical Center in Mena. Later he worked for Exam One doing paramed exams for life insurance companies. He was still working at age 80 when his health began to fail.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judy Graves Kuykendall of Murfreesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Richard Cook and Beverly and Randy Posey, all of Murfreesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Vanessa Kuykendall of Redwater, Texas, and Randy and Michelle Kuykendall of Arkadelphia; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Kuykendall of Clearfield, Utah, and Gary Kuykendall of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Carolyn Reid of Benton and Cheryl Goodleaf of Fort Smith.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 22, 2018, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Jeremy Graves officiating. Military honors were conducted at the service by the United States Navy.

Interment was in Shockey Chapel Cemetery near Norman.

Pallbearers were Jason Nuckols, Justin Nuckols, Scott Graves, Tyler Graves, Steve Turner and Richard Cook.

Honorary pallbearers were Sean McNatt, Bryan McNatt and John Denver McRae.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shockey Chapel Cemetery, 376 Smith Creek Road, Norman, AR 71960.

