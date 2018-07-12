Obituary: Lola Inez Montgomery, 91, of Dierks

Lola Inez Montgomery, 91, of Dierks, died, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

She was born in Gore, Okla., March 7, 1927, to the late S.V. and Etta Bryan. She was a member of Dierks First Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fletcher Montgomery; siblings, Harlas, Rufus, Bill and Charles Bryan, and a sister, Ruth Powell.

Survivors include: two sons, Larry McRae of De Queen and Jimmy McRae of Hot Springs; two daughters, Nina Rodgers of Dierks and Trish Lingo of Nashville; a step-daughter, Brenda Smith of Atlanta, Texas; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, andt great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Dierks Assembly of God Church with Bro.Kevin Herrington and Bro.Mark Hodges officiating. Burial followed in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in De Queen under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation was an hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

