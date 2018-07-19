Obituary: Linda Bradford Campbell, 75, of Nashville

Linda Bradford Campbell age 75 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1942 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Thomas Luther “Mack” and Lucy Cornish Bradford.

Linda was a member of the Sweet Home Baptist Church, and the Hardy Workers 4H Club. She worked at Western Auto as a secretary for 43 years.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Buster Bradford, Jewell McClure, Wayne Bradford, Junior Bradford, R.V. Bradford, Edwin Bradford, and Larkin Bradford; sisters Ruby Leslie McDaniel, and Elsie McClure Lakey.

Survivors include: one daughter, Ronda McCullough and husband Kenneth of Dierks, Ark.

She was known as Granna by her one grandson and great-grandchildren, James “J.D.” McCullough and wife Mary Teressa of Glen Rose, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Cadence, Rudy, Patience, and Guy Lavon McCullough of Glen, Rose, Ark.; one brother, J.L. Bradford of Nashville, Ark.; three sisters, Shirley Bradford of Nashville, Ark., Betty Kibodeaux of Silsbee, Texas; and Patsey Whitehead of Genoa, Ark.; a special friend, Price Kruel of Nashville, Ark.; she was also known as Aunt Granna by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

