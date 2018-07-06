Obituary: Helen Ruth Spears, 70, of Glenwood

Helen Ruth Spears, 70, of Glenwood, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

She was born April 25, 1948, in Amity, the daughter of the late Frank Tigue and Barbara Watts Tigue.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Spears; and three brothers, James Tigue, Wesley Tigue and Floyd Tigue.

Survivors include: a son, Jeffery Spears of Amity; two brothers, Edward Tigue of Amity and Curtis Rufus Tigue of Pearcy; two sisters, Della Henthorn of Mount Ida and Barbara Lou Cox of Murfreesboro.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home.

Online at davis-smith.com.

