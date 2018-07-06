Obituary: Hazel Webb, 100, formerly of Nashville

Hazel Webb, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Conway, Ark.

Mrs. Webb was born Jan. 1, 1918 in the Buck Range Community, South of Nashville, to Thomas E. Hill and Ella Jane Hill. She was proud to be the Granddaughter of William F. Hill and Louise Hill, early settlers in the Buck Range Community, who moved there from Red Bay, Ala., after the Civil War.

She lived most of her life on the same farm, raising broiler chickens and cattle. Mrs. Webb professed her Faith in Jesus Christ at an early age at the Liberty Baptist Church in Buck Range and was a member there her entire life, being the oldest living member for many of her later years. In 2014, due to failing health at 96, she moved (stubbornly) to Southridge Assisted Living, now Stonebridge, in Conway where she received outstanding care by the Management and Staff. The family would like to express our warmest appreciation to them, individually and collectively and especially Caleb, Jennifer, and Natasha, whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, a son Teddy E. Webb, her sisters Gladys Hopkins, Ruth Evans, and Dorothy Jones.

She is survived by one son and daughter in law, Dee and Susan Webb of Conway, one daughter Linda Collins of Cabot, a sister Esther Cook of Ft. Smith, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation was 1:00 P.M., until service time Friday, June 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2:00 P.M, Friday, June 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial following in Restland Memorial Park, Bro. Tim Freel officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers were great grandchildren: Blake Webb, Hayden Webb, Clay Schuler, Emily Schuler, plus Danny Mills, son in law of her late sister Dorothy Jones, and Wayne Greathouse, son in law of her late sister Gladys Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Association; 2015 CR 37, Ozan, AR. 71855

