Obituary: Hattie Carolyn Britt, 72, of Texas

Hattie Carolyn Britt, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tella and Martha Tinsley; husband, Thomas Britt II; son, Richard Scott Britt; daughter, Amy Leigh Britt; brothers, Billy Jack Tinsley, Huey Tinsley, and Dugan Tinsley; and granddaughter, Elisabeth Clawson.

Left to cherish her memory are Hattie’s sons, Justin Bell and wife, Jasmine, Tommy Britt and wife, Amanda; daughter, Marisa Clawson and husband, Scott; sisters, June Fontaine, Marjorie Clark; grandchildren, Kathryn, Savanna, Hunter, John, Michele, Emily, Eric, Scott, Meredith, Hunter Ashton, and Kiya; and a host of other family and dear friends.

Hattie graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1964 with a Masters Degree in Education. Education was extremely important to her and she worked for many years educating students all over the country. Hattie treated each student as if they were her own and encouraged all of them to be their very best. After retiring from Pasadena, she went back as a substitute to fulfill her belief that “You might not be able to help everyone, but you can help just one person and make a powerful difference in their life.”

Hattie loved life and embraced it with a loving heart. She enjoyed traveling with her husband from one side of the world to the other and visiting her brothers and sisters on her many trips back to Arkansas. Hattie was always so trusting and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She saw the good in everyone and every situation she encountered. Hattie’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She loved the rodeo and made sure every year to make time to take her grandchildren to the concerts and carnival. Hattie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family has setup a Gofundme account to assist with funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-hattie-britt

A Service for Hattie was held Friday, July 20, 2018 at Clayton Funeral Home in Pearland, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...