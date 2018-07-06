Obituary: Gwendolyn Ann Horne Doss, 78, of Delight

Gwendolyn Ann Horne Doss, 78, of Delight, Ark., passed away July 4, 2018.

She was born the daughter of Sam and Arttie (Graves) Horne on Aug. 16, 1939, in Norman, Ark.

She was the granddaughter of Cleveland and Emma Horne, and James William and Ida Jane Graves, all of Montgomery County.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and nurse, who worked at Pike County Memorial Hospital and the Pike County Health Unit in Murfreesboro and Nevada County Hospital in Prescott. She retired in 2001. Most who knew her were very aware of her love and generosity in the kitchen.

Doss graduated from Paris High School in 1957 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, La., in 1961. She was also a member of the East Delight Extension Homemaker Club, Delight First United Methodist Church and was a former Boy Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader.

Doss was survived by her husband of 54 years John Raymond Doss of Delight, Ark.; sisters Jane Stevens of Bentonville, Ark., Sandra and James Morris of Rogers, Ark., and Deborah Sartain of Fairfield, Calif.; children John W. “Bill” and Lisa Doss of Many, La., Mary and John Balch of Murfreesboro, Ark.; grandchildren J.C. and Jamie Doss of Delight, Ark., Sidney Doss of Delight, Ark., Sutton Balch of Conway, Ark., Mary Grace Balch of Murfreesboro, Ark., Erin Gloster with Josh “Doc” McGuire of Fayetteville, Ark., and Will Gloster of Conway, Ark.; great-grandchild John Lane Doss of Salinas, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved family members.

The family is planning a memorial service this fall at Shockey Cemetery and Chapel in Norman, Ark.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral, Glenwood, Ark., www.davis-smith.com.

