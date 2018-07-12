Obituary: Edward Wayne Fizer, Jr., 28, of Nashville

Edward Wayne Fizer Jr., 28, of Nashville died Friday, June 29, 2018 in Hot Springs.

He was born Sunday July 22, 1990, in Shreveport, La., to Mary Dosia of Nashville and the late Edward Wayne Fizer, Sr.

He sang in the choir at New Beginnings Church in Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Dosia.

Survivors include: his mother,; a brother, Orlando Dosia of Nashville; five sisters, Tamera Dosia of Houston, Texas, Felicia Fizer, Christina Fizer, Karen Fizer, and Jacqueline Fizer all of Nashville.

Funeral services were Monday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Hope. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

