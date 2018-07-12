Obituary: Deborah Kay Horn, 66, of Nashville

Deborah Kay Horn, age 66, went to meet her heavenly father on July 2, 2018. She was the daughter of Joe and Emma Webb, born on Nov. 28, 1951 in Monahans, Texas. She was a beloved Daughter, Wife, Mother, Mimi, Aunt, Sister and Friend.

Debbie loved her heavenly father and family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Debbie was a caring and compassionate person. She was genuinely concerned with the well-being of every single person she knew.

Debbie graduated from Nashville High School in 1970 and dearly loved her classmates and thoroughly enjoyed their get-togethers.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother, David, “Buddy” Webb, and great-grandson, Jaxson Horn.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Kenny Horn; her son, Jason and his wife, Allison; her daughter, Sydney Wright and her husband, Clint; her grandchildren, Jayci Horn, Jett Horn, Anna Horn, Jayden Pope, Journey Pope, Jaxon Wright, and Jacob Wright; her great-granddaughter, Kendall Hannibal; brothers, Joe Bob and Johnny Webb; Sisters Jana Crank, Pam Powell, and Regina Ray, and numerous nieces, nephews and family.

Visitation with the family was Wednesday, July 4 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville at 6 p.m. The family celebrated the life of Debbie Horn on Thursday, July 5, at 10 a.m., at first Baptist Church in Nashville. Bro Kevin Sartin and Bro. Butch Riddle officiated. Interment was at Unity cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...