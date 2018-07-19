Obituary: Charlotte Carol Byrd Hill, 73, of Nashville

Charlotte Carol Byrd Hill was born on July 1, 1945 and passed away in the early hours of July 12, 2018 at the age of 73 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Stewart and Marjorie Byrd, and her loving husband, James Baker Hill. Shortly after her husband’s passing, Charlotte was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She fought the devastating illness for almost four years and managed it with strength, humor and a dignity that would surprise no one who knew and loved Charlotte.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter Jenifer and son-in-law Greg Kendrick of Conway, daughter Allison and son-in-law Phillip Worthen of Little Rock, her sister Camille Dixon of Camden, sister and brother-in-law Margi and John Harrell of Camden, and her precious grandchildren, Baker Kendrick, Caroline Worthen, Audrey Kendrick, Will Worthen and Ellen Kendrick. She also leaves behind many treasured nieces, nephews, family and forever friends.

Charlotte was raised in Gurdon, Ark., and was a proud member of the Gurdon High School Band as a majorette and was named 1965’s “Miss Gurdon” and proudly represented her hometown at the Miss Arkansas pageant.

Charlotte graduated from Southern State University and became a teacher. After moving to Nashville, Ark., in 1974, she embraced the community and called it her home. She loved Nashville and its people. She enjoyed serving the community beside her husband Jim during his years in the State Legislature. Charlotte was a fixture at the Nashville Public School system until her retirement. She taught for over 35 years and loved her fellow teachers like family. Through the years, she enjoyed using her artistic style and creativity in her classroom and was called upon to decorate for many school, charitable and community events. She was an active member at First Baptist Church in Nashville and served in countless capacities there. Charlotte had an amazing work ethic with a servant’s heart and rarely could be caught sitting down.

Charlotte, or “Lottie” to the grandkids, embraced life from start to finish and enjoyed the best of times raising her daughters with husband Jim in Nashville. Her greatest of all memories though were of times spent with her grandchildren whom she adored. Her family and dear friends feel blessed beyond measure to have had her in their lives and find comfort knowing she is at home with her heavenly Father.

Services for Charlotte Hill were at First Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark., on Saturday, July 14th at 2:00. Visitation preceded the service from 12:30-2:00 in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church.

