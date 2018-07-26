Obituary: Charlie Hill, 76, of Nashville

Charles Edward Hill, 76, of Nashville died Friday, July 13, 2018, in Texarkana.
He was born Nov. 3, 1941, in Genoa.
He was retired from Weyerhaeuser and was a longtime youth baseball coach.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Charles Hill; two stepsons, Fred Stoval and David Hughes; and two stepdaughters, Mary Hughes Ninaj and Sara Hughes Pryor.
Survivors include: his wife, Mildred Hill of Nashville; a daughter, Lakesha Hill Brown of Nashville; a stepdaughter, Brenda Thomas of Nashville; a stepson, Gary Hughes of Nashville; a brother, David Hill, Jr., of Las Vegas.
Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Sixth Street Auditorium in Nashville. Burial followed in Sunset Gardens in Nashville.