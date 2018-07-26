Obituary: Charles Wesley Ringer, 83, of Texas

Victoria, Texas — Charles Wesley Ringer, 83, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Victoria. He was born on Sept. 16, 1934 in Winthrop, Ark., to the late Wesley and Bertha Bush Ringer.

Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed his work in the foundry industry for over 30 years.

Survivors include his daughters, Sara K. Teague and Renee Arvin and husband Jack; brothers, Terry Ringer and wife Becky, Raymond Ringer and wife Diane; grandsons, Wesley Glidewell and wife Kelly and Shane Glidewell; great-grandsons, Cameron and Connor Glidewell, baby girl, Zoe, numerous nieces and nephews and good buddy, Dan Bokulich.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Ringer; sister, Marie Hildebrandt; brother, Donald Ringer and son-in-law Donnie Raye Teague

A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Western Hills Baptist Church, 1076 Raab Road, Victoria with Pastor Roger Parrish officiating.

Donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Western Hills Baptist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www. gracefuneralhome.net.

Services are under the direction and personal care of Grace Funeral Home

