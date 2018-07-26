Obituary: Beulah Edna Thornburg, 97, of Tennessee

Beulah Edna Thornburg, 97, of Greeneville, Tenn., will be laid to eternal rest beside her husband; Herman Thornburg, at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery located in Nashville, Ark., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10 o’clock a.m.

Everyone that knew her stated, “She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.” She had a special love for wildlife and nature’s beauty.

Edna was born on Aug. 20, 1920 to the late John and Bonnie Brockwell. Survivors include: a son: Jimmy Thornburg Sr.; five grandchildren and their spouses: David and Rebecca Thornburg, Bobby and Vicki Raines, Brenda and John Lytle, Jimmy Thornburg Jr., and Rebecca Rettmann; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister: Juanita Etan; and a brother: Ralph Brockwell.

Edna was preceded in death by three brothers: Ben Brockwell, Bill Brockwell, and Lace Brockwell; and two sisters: Evalee Cochran and Omah Campbell.

Family and friends may visit the graveside to pay respects on Wednesday July 25, 2018 at 10 o’clock a.m. At her request, no other arrangements will be made.

