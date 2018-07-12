Obituary: Betty Smith, 81, of Nashville

Betty Smith, age 81, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 in Nashville, Ark. She was born on Dec. 24, 1936 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Arthur and Mable Funderburk Corbell.

Mrs. Betty had a love for basketball and cheerleading in her high school years. As she grew older she found a passion for playing and singing hymns. She was an active church member at First Methodist Church. Mrs. Betty spent 50 years of her life devoted to Howard Memorial Hospital as a licensed Medical Technician.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Louis Edward Smith; a son, David Craig Smith; sister Virginia Tyndell; and parents Arthur and Mable Corbell.

Survivors include: one daughter, Amy Reeder and husband Shane of Nashville, Ark.; two grandsons, Wiley Reeder of Woodlands, Texas, and Lucas Reeder of Conway, Ark.; sister Margie Whitmore of North Little Rock; five nephews and one niece, numerous of friends, family and a dear friend, Cay Teague.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 11, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Nashville, with Bro. Daniel Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at Latimer Funeral Home.

