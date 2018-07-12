Obituary: Alta Fern Manasco Linville, 83, of Umpire

Alta Fern Manasco Linville, 83, a resident of Umpire, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

She was born Oct. 31, 1934 in Umpire, the daughter of the late Wingo and Inez Marie Keith Manasco. She was a farmer, and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Umpire.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Linville; a daughter, Sheila Farias; a brother, Charles Manasco; and two sisters, Sharon Pennington and Phyllis Manasco.

Survivors include: a daughter, Lisa Linville of Greens Chapel; three sons, Master Chief USN Ret. Charles Linville of Ft. Worth, Texas, Steve Linville of Umpire; and Mike Linville of Foreman; a sister, Carolyn Wakefield of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Galena Cemetery near Umpire under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 6 at the funeral home in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

