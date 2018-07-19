New student registration set for Nashville High School

New students at Nashville High School should go to the school office to register any time during business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Counselor Crystal Evans.

Schedule pick up for current 10-12 grade students will be July 19, 20 and 23 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the office.

Requests for schedule changes may be submitted online at

https://goo.gl/forms/

89hv3QfJA04SBJqf2

All schedule changes must be submitted by July 27, Evans said. Any student needing to use a computer may go to the high school during business hours to use the lab.

Schedule changes will be ready for pick up Aug. 9 at open house from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Classes in the Nashville School District will begin Monday, Aug. 13.

