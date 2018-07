Darrell Mitchell of Alpine has been named the new Natural Resource Manager for Lake Greeson, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District.

Mitchell’s first day on the job was June 25. Mitchell, 48, worked for one summer at Lake Greeson in 1996 before moving over to DeGray Lake where he worked as a park ranger and Natural Resource specialist.

He and his wife, Connie, have three daughters, Krista, Abigail and Tiffany.

