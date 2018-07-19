MPD warns of possible scam after strange incident

A strange incident in Murfreesboro involving a possible scam has resulted in a warning from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The incident took place Saturday, July 14 and started with a call from an elderly resident on North School Street who stated a woman in a tank-top shirt had approached her at her home and stated she represented the phone company and was “trouble-shooting for AT&T.”

The resident’s suspicions were raised, the woman turned away and Police Chief Randy Lamb was contacted.

The woman, Taylor Harrison of Lonoke, along with companion Matthew Whitworth of Bartlesville, Okla., were later located at a home of another elderly person on 12th Street. The couple were driving a white 2015 Kia.

At that resident, Chief Lamb said the couple had somehow managed to switch the person’s satellite dish on the roof and the receiver in the home from one satellite company to another – all without the homeowner’s permission.

“I’m not real sure how they did it,” Lamb said.

A check on the two suspects resulted in Harrison being ticketed for having no driver’s license and violating the city ordinance involving peddler permits and Whitworth being ticketed for having a suspended license.

Before the tickets were issued and the couple was released, Officer David Shelby made them take out all the equipment they had installed and re-install the home’s system as it was before.

Persons in the Murfreesboro area are asked to report any suspected scams to the MPD at 285-3535 or Murfreesboro City Hall at 285-3732.

