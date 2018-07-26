Mineral Springs school to phase in use of iPads

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

Members of the Mineral Springs faculty will get Apple iPads and a management system for a year of learning before the student body gets theirs.

The MS board voted unanimously Monday night to spend slightly more than $76,000 for the devices, dedicated servers and a device that will allow the equipment to function as an Apple TV.

MS Superintendent Thelma Forte explained that the expenditure would be taken from a source known as isolated funds. The school will purchase 56 Apple iPads.

The board discussed, but delayed taking action, on leasing a billboard downtown in order to wait for the new school to open.

Before the meeting the board toured the new school, and project supervisor Lodie Dixon gave an update on progress. Also present was architect Craig Boone.

Following a 51-minute executive session, the board voted unanimously to hire David Bretz as band director.

Present for the meeting were Superintendent Forte, board chairman William Dixon, and board members Sheila Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Mike Erwin, Dorothy Vaughn, Zemeria Newton and Ray Hawkins.

Like this: Like Loading...