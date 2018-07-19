Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Just say ‘AAAHH’

AAAAAHHH! There are several ways to make that sound. And making this particular sound also requires proper use of your face muscles.

The AAAAAAHHH I’m thinking about right now is the AAAAAHHHH sound and facial squiggle I make when looking at my face in the bathroom mirror as I put Q-Tips (after this first mention I will refer to them as ‘cotton-tips’) in my ear to get the raindrops out.

I don’t care what the doctor says. There are few things in life that feel as good as using a cotton-tip in your ear. Putting your elbow in your ear is NOT one of them. In fact, I challenge you to show me a picture of someone putting his/her own elbow in his/her ear. It’s probably just a saying some clever doctor made up.

But I bet I can come up with some pictures of that lovely AAAAAAHH ‘face’ people make when they use a teeny, healthful cotton-tip after a shower.

AAAAAHHH!

One of the natural things that feels almost good as a cotton-tip in the ear is scratching between the toes if you get athlete’s foot. You’re almost immediately sorry you gave into the temptation to rub between your toes because the spot begins to burn. And burn.

Also, I’ve tried but not succeeded in forcing my elbow between my toes. I don’t think it would work anyway.

Honestly, I have not worried about athlete’s foot in many years.

But I don’t hardly start off a morning without saying “AAAAAAAHH” in the mirror.

•••••

AFTER MASS Sunday, one of the Latino parishioners at St. Martin’s asked me breathlessly if I was going home to catch the rest of the World Cup soccer final.

“It’s going on right now,” she informed me excitedly , and she rushed off to her vehicle so she could get home quickly and not miss a precious moment of that very important game.

She didn’t even hang around to purchase some of the fresh pupusas and tacos that fellow parishioners were selling in front of the St. Martin’s parish hall (a plate of three fresh pupusas with spicy cabbage for $5).

Before she took off, she wanted to know for whom I was rooting.

Croatia, without a doubt. Anyone but France. At least I knew which national teams were playing. I was rooting for Croatia so naturally France won.

I did not want to rain on her parade, but I would much rather scratch athlete’s foot than watch soccer.

Wait a minute!! Do the Brazilian women have a team?

•••••

TRUMP has me worried. I’ve been mystified by the way he has dumped our longtime allies, and I was dreading what would happen when he had this ‘summit’ with Putin.

I don’t get it. He just shames our own intelligence-gathering agencies, and says he believes the world leader who MOST WANTS the United States of America to fall apart. Republicans and Democrats alike agree that Russia meddled with our last Presidential election. Some say to help Hillary, some say to sink her. Doesn’t matter. A foreign power should NOT meddle with our elections because obviously we have enough trouble accepting the winner.

I am coming around to the idea that our commander-in-chief has something to hide and the Russians are involved.

And another thing, I have confidence in the CIA, the FBI, the National Intelligence agency — all of whom have said the Russians meddled and continue to meddle.

“Honest, we didn’t mess with your elections,” Comrade Putin seemed to say (I don’t translate Roosian all that good). Our president says he believes the Russian.

Me? I’m keeping room between my ears for the possibility that President Trump can do some good things, and some very bad things.

For the record, I have voted in every Presidential election since Lyndon Johnson vs. Barry Goldwater. I have voted for more Republican Presidential candidates than Democrats.

In this last Presidential election I voted for neither candidate.

I have friends on both sides in this argument. Some of them think President Trump is the Second Coming. Some think he’s the Anti-Christ. We Americans have — in my opinion — never been this passionate about a President.

I rejoice that I can have friends who are pro-Trump and anti-Trump, liberal and conservative, Republican and Democrat, Longhorn and Razorback, sweet tea and unsweet tea.

•••••

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: A dime has 118 ridges around the edge.

•••••

WORD GAMES. The twins: Wake Up and Smell The Coffee. It’s a morning thing. They’re Sleepy Heads.

•••••

HE SAID: “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” Confucius, philosopher

•••••

SHE SAID: “Set your sights high, the higher the better. Expect the most wonderful things to happen, not in the future but right now. Realize that nothing is too good. Allow absolutely nothing to hamper you or hold you up in any way.” Eileen Caddy, author

•••••

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

