LPN graduates at University of Arkansas Cossatot

The University of Arkansas Cossatot pinned 26 new Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) in a pinning ceremony on June 22, 2018, at 6:00 pm at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Gymnasium. Eleven students graduated from the 11-month daytime LPN program in De Queen, and 15 students graduated from the 18-month evening program in Nashville. LPN Student of the Year awards were given to one outstanding student from each program. Angelica Kimmel (day program) and Chinamontoyia Walter (evening program) were recipients. UA Cossatot Medical Education Adviser Christina Cooper addressed the graduates and sang "Can't Give Up Now" by Mary Mary to honor their work and accomplishments. UA Cossatot LPN graduates include: (front row, left to right) Autumn Murrillo of Nashville, Mindy Johnson of Ashdown, Ashley Ritchie of Nashville, Haley Lingo of Nashville, Maranda Dees of Cove, Nora Martinez of De Queen, and Katelyn Combs of Foreman; (arching back row, left to right) Laura Alvarado of De Queen, Courtney Thomas of Lockesburg, Stephanie Staggs of Gillham, Bre'Auna Cooper of Mineral Springs, Jesse Rubio of De Queen, Debra Boyd of Horatio, Chinamontoyia Walter of Texarkana, Felicia Jones of De Queen, Crystal Jeanes of Horatio, Edith Luna of Horatio, Keely Butler of De Queen, Heidi Buck of Murfreesboro, Whitley Collum of De Queen, Jaisee Bailey of Horatio, Colby Gass of Ashdown, Scout Smith of Smithville, Oklahoma, Sara Lamb of Murfreesboro, Leann Watts of Delight, and Angelica Kimmel of De Queen.