Breaking News Howard County Farm Family of the Year By Nashville News Leader - July 6, 2018

News-Leader photo/GRACE TALLEY FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR. The Randall Pugh family of Umpire has been named the Howard County Farm Family of the Year. Members include (front) Presley, 8; Aspen, 10; (back) Randall, Kelly and Cameron. The family is featured in the July 3 issue of the News-Leader.