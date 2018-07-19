HCCC Thrift Shop to close this week

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The recycled clothing thrift shop operated by the Howard County Children’s Center will cease operation on Friday, July 20.

A lack of business was attributed as the cause for the closure. The HCCC will use the building as housing for two HCCC residents and their caseworker.

The thrift shop was located at 521 North Main St., Nashville. It was purchased by HCCC in June of 2011 and was initially used as a restaurant.

HCCC administrator Rose Ray said that the center would continue to accept and recycle clothes, purses, toys, shoes, plastic, and office waste. No more furniture or glassware will be accepted. She said that the clothing items would be separated and sent to ‘third world’ countries.

Recycling items will be taken at the south side of the building on the HCCC campus.

The center continues to accept and recycle cardboard, newspapers, aluminum, plastic and electrical devices.

There are HCCC recycling bins at Dierks and Murfreesboro. The bin at Dierks is at the Municipal Building, and the Murfreesboro site is the library.

Clients at the center are able to earn money by working in the recycling operation.

Like this: Like Loading...