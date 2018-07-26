Filing period opens July 27 for Pike County’s municipal seats

The filing period for municipal elections in Pike County will run from July 27 to Aug. 17.

Each alderman candidate is required to garner 10 signatures from registered voters within their designated ward.

Mayoral and recorder/treasurer candidates can draw from their respective locations at large.

All municipal positions will be up for election in 2018, save for the recorder/treasurers of Murfreesboro and Glenwood and two alderman positions in Glenwood.

For more information, contact the Pike County Clerk’s office at (870) 285-2743.

Incumbents of positions that are due for election in 2018 include:

Antoine

David Hendrix, Antoine Council Position 1

Lonny VanCamp, Antoine Council Position 2

Heath VanCamp, Antoine Council Position 3

Vance Teel, Antoine Council Position 4

Theresa House, Antoine Council Position 5

Dawn Siglar, Antoine Recorder/Treasurer

Dwight Finney, Antoine Mayor

Daisy

Lisa Cogburn, Daisy Council Position 1

Rebecca Frazier, Daisy Council Position 2

Theresa Wilder, Daisy Council Position 3

Douglas Cochran Daisy Council Position 4

Helen Frazier, Daisy Council Position 5

Lana Bradshaw, Daisy Recorder/Treasurer

Ronnie Partee, Daisy Mayor

Delight

Randy Abbott, Delight Council Position 1

Thomas Wilson, Delight Council Position 2

Chris Goodson, Delight Council Position 3

Ronnie Cox, Delight Council Position 4

Keith Woods, Delight Council Position 5

Brent Alexander, Delight Recorder/Treasurer

Paul Lane, Delight Mayor

Glenwood

Jim Arrington, Glenwood Council Position 2

Billy Smith, Glenwood Council Position 2

Billy Plyler, Acting Glenwood Mayor

Murfreesboro

Rob Evans, Murfreesboro Council Position 1 NW

Dana Stone, Murfreesboro Council Position 2 NW

Debbie Shukers, Murfreesboro Council Position 1 SW

Jeff Walls, Murfreesboro Council Position 2 SW

Betty O’Neal Murfreesboro Council Position 1 WW

Jason Allmon, Murfreesboro Council Position 2 WW

Rodney Fagan, Murfreesboro Mayor

