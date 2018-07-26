Delinquent tax land sales scheduled in Pike and Howard counties

The public auction for the sale of tax delinquent land in Pike County will be held at the Pike County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. according to John Thurston, Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The public auction for the sale of tax delinquent land in Howard County will be held at the Howard County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. according to John Thurston, Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Howard County Circuit Clerk Angie Lewis said that the auction would be upstairs in the courtroom unless there was a criminal trial in progress.

The Commissioner of State Lands offers an online Catalog of Tax Delinquent Lands, which contains the current statutes governing the sales, auction dates, times, location and other pertinent information regarding parcels being offered. The catalog can be found on the Commissioner’s website at www.cosl.org, providing current information resources about each parcel.

“Bidding begins at the amount of taxes and fees that are due,” Thurston said. “Owners of delinquent parcels should remember that they have only 10 business days to redeem their property if it sells at auction.”

Delinquent property owners may call the office at (501) 324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem, or they may look up the delinquent parcel on the COSL website and print it from there.

