Breaking News

Closing time in Delight for McKnight's Grocery

By Nashville News Leader - July 6, 2018

Macky and Rheta McKnight were surrounded by family and employees Saturday during the last day of business for McKnight's Grocery in Delight. The store has been in business for the last 37 years and Saturday, July 30 saw a full day of well-wishers and shoppers before the business locked up at 7 p.m. Pictured are (front) Jenna May, Madison May, McKenzie May; (middle) Jeff McKnight, Rheta McKnight, Celeste May, employees Alyssa Duggan and Sherry (Ace) Eoff; (back) employee Matt Moore, Macky McKnight, Chris May and employee Michelle Delaney.News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH