The annual Christmas in July fundraiser luncheon is set for Thursday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m. in the community room of the Murfreesboro Municipal Building.

The menu will feature smoked pork loin and chicken and dressing, as well as casseroles, vegetables, bread, salads and desserts provided by ladies of the local church congregations.

Price for the meal is $5 or by donation and is open to the public.

Like this: Like Loading...