The Centerpoint FFA will present, “The Summer Swine Showdown in G-town,” at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Glenwood on Friday, July 20. The show begins at 8:30 p.m.

The barn will open at 4 p.m., weight cards are due at 7 p.m. Payback is 80 percent of entries, plus other prizes. The entry fee is $20 per head. Showmanship $5 per person, winner takes all.

This event will be judged by Aaron Aubrey.

