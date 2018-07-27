2018 Tollette Homecoming Aug. 8

The 2018 Tollette Homecoming event will be held at the former Howard County High School Aug. 8-11.

Permits are required by vendors who want to set up concession stands, sell wares, jewelry, clothing, etc. on the grounds of the HCHS. For more information, contact the City of Tollette at (870) 287-7200.

The entry fee for the homecoming parade is $5 which is collected the morning of the parade. Bring toys, cars, buggies, and bikes and enter the homecoming parade on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Entrants are urged to have their vehicles in place by 9:00.

