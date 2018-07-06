197th Ebenezer annual encampment July 13

The Ebenezer Campground will begin its 197th annual encampment with an 8 p.m. service on Friday, July 13. Daily services will be held at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. with an afternoon service at 3 on Sunday and Wednesday.

Rev. Brad Elrod of First United Methodist Church of Star City will be the evangelist.

Young campers will be under the direction of Jeremy Carter, Children’s Minister at First United Methodist Church of Magnolia.

Carolyn Carter of Junction City will return as pianist, and Morgan Lee of Butterfield will serve as song leader.

Rusty Jones of Gurdon will serve as host pastor.

Thomas Lee of Butterfield will speak at the lay service on Sunday afternoon, July 15.

The Testimonies plan to return Monday evening, July 16, for their eighteenth meeting.

That service will be followed by the traditional ice cream supper.

The campground is located off Highway 278, three miles north of Center Point. Services will end Thursday evening, July 19.

Ebenezer was organized in 1822 near Washington, Ark., by John Henry and relocated to Center Point in 1837.

After a fire in 1853, meetings were held on Red Hill until the current site was acquired in 1857.

Some damage occurred in September of 1863 when General Cabell and about 900 men were retreating from Ft. Smith through Caddo Gap and Center Point to Arkadelphia.

In 1868, the Center Point area was raided by a carpetbagger state militia. The camp has rebuilt over the years after manmade and natural causes.

During the Great Depression, some thought the meeting should be cancelled, but it was held as planned. Some campers moved out anyway.

One diary entry described it as “a wonderful 10-day revival.”

For more information, contact: Bob Lee 501-922-3958: blee_72104@yahoo.com

