12th Red River Heritage Symposium Saturday, July 21 at state park

The 12th Annual Red River Heritage Symposium will take place on Saturday, July 21, at Historic Washington State Park.

The conference topics will focus on the theme “Hempstead County: 200 Years and Still Counting” in regards to the impact and early settlement of Hempstead County in the Great Bend Region of the Red River.

The event will take place at the 1914 Schoolhouse Auditorium of Historic Washington State Park from 1-7 p.m.

Specific topics and speakers include: “Freedom’s Lawmakers” by Peggy Lloyd of Hope, Arkansas; “The Natural Ecology of Southwest Arkansas” by Theo Witsell, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission; “The Archeology of Sulphur Fork Factory: Native and Immigrant Americans in Early Hempstead County” by Dr. Carl Drexler and Fiona Taylor, University of Arkansas Archeology Survey; “George Featherstonehaugh’s Excursion through Southwest Arkansas, 1834” by Andrew Milson, University of Texas at Arlington, and “Early Methodist Settlements” by Keenan Williams of Hope.

An all-day Friday and Saturday morning workshop for teachers on resources related to the theme in the Red River Region will take place. Lunch is included both days. A total of 12 credit hours will be available for teachers to earn by attending both days of the symposium.

Cost for attending the workshop will be $40.

Workshop presenters will include Historic Washington State Park staff, and other invited speakers who will do sessions on studying local county history topics and showing how to incorporate into curriculum standards for the classroom.

On Saturday morning beginning at 9:00, a tour will be provided of Ozan Township and the different communities that encompass it in Hempstead County. For others interested in the tour the cost will be $15 per person, which includes lunch. Seating is limited, so call the Park Visitor Center to reserve a spot on the tour.

Cost for attendance to the symposium is $30 with an evening meal included. The timeframe for the event is 1-7 pm. A discount price of $60 will be offered to teachers who wish to attend both the workshop and symposium.

Teachers attending both the workshop and symposium will be eligible for twelve credit hours. Check in will begin in the morning at 8:00 at the 1874 Hempstead County Courthouse Visitor Center.

Registration must be made by July 18. Call (870) 983-2684 to register.

Like this: Like Loading...