Spring athletes garner plenty of awards at NHS sports banquet

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Awards recognizing the top two senior athletes at Nashville High School were presented at the conclusion of the Spring Sports Banquet Tuesday, May 22, in the NHS cafeteria.

Three-sport athlete Olivia Herzog received the Scrapperette Award, and two-sport athlete Garrett Lance received the Scrapper Award.

Herzog was a member of back-to-back state Class 4A championship cheerleading squads her junior and senior years. She advanced to the semifinals of the state 4A tennis tournament for two years. She was a member of the Scrapperette softball team which competed in the state 4A finals last year and in the semifinals two years. Herzog was salutatorian of the class of 2018. She will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lance was a member of the Scrapper baseball team which won back-to-back state championships his

junior and senior years. He played on the Scrapper football team throughout high school. Lance was an honor graduate. He will attend Harding University in Searcy.

Superintendent Doug Graham presented the awards.

Coaches of the school’s spring sports recognized their athletes and presented a number of awards during the banquet. They also reviewed season highlights.

Recipients included the following:

Girls cross country – Outstanding Performance Jessica Bradford, Outstanding Runner Haley Perez, team captain Monique Flores.

Boys cross country – Outstanding Runners Joel Betancourt and Fabian Mercado, team captain Joel Betancourt.

Girls soccer – Most Improved Karina Cogburn, Newcomer Noemi Lozado, MVP Maria Romero, Team Captains Maria Romero, Laisa Ramirez, Monique Flores and Erika Bretado, First Team All-District Romero and Ramirez, Second team Flores and Bretado.

Boys soccer –

Girls track – Outstanding Thrower Macy Morris, Outstanding Distance Runner and Betty Floyd Track Award Jessica Bradford.

Boys track – All-State Kalob Carpenter, Jordan White and Ty Basiliere, team awards Joel Betancourt, John Grace, Isaiah Smith, Darren May, Joe Lee Goodrum Award Kalob Carpenter.

Softball – All-State Tournament Julianne Futrell, All-State Madi Miller and Raley Potter; Offensive Player of the Year Raley Potter; Defensive Player of the Year Julianne Futrell, Outstanding Pitcher Madi Miller, Most Improved Olivia Herzog, MVP Madi Miller.

Baseball – All-State Tournament Ty Gordon and Chris Willard, All-State and All-Star Tyler Hanson, Most Improved Cason Drummond, Newcomer Colton Patterson, Offensive Player of the Year Ty Gordon, Defensive Players of the Year Tristen Jamison and Chris Willard, Pitcher of the Year and MVP, Tyler Hanson.

Former Coach Michael Howard presented the Brad Byers Memorial Scholarship to Chris Willard and Tyler Hanson.

Like this: Like Loading...