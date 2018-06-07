Slave descendants to gather at Muddy Fork, Center Point

The third annual Bullock Family Reunion will be July 27-29, starting at the Embassy Suits in Little Rock and will include families traveling to the event from all over the country and a “heritage journey” to the Muddy Fork community in southwest Arkansas.

The reunion will start off with a dinner Friday evening, July 27 at the Embassy Suites.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. their will be heritage journey to the homestead in Muddy Fork.

At 11:00, Sen. Larry Teague will attend an event at the Bullock Cemetery, located within the Polk Cemetery, to proclaim July 28 as Leandor (Mint) and Mary Bullock Day and a monument will be unveiled.

After traveling from Muddy Fork, the event will move to Center Point for a catered family picnic for the cost of $15 per plate. This time will consist of visiting, playing games and other joyful activities.

On Sunday, July 29, there will be a breakfast at the Little Rock hotel.

T-shirts for the Bullock Family Reunion can be ordered by contacting Julie Bullock-Lewis at (601) 297-4552.

Like this: Like Loading...